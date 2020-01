JOPLIN, Mo. — This afternoon’s storms have affected 3 downtown traffic signals in Joplin.

The city of Joplin says they are not working and drivers should use extra caution.

4th & Joplin Avenue

10th & Joplin Avenue

9th & Main Street

Drivers should treat these intersections as 4-way stops.

Current weather conditions are not allowing those signals to be repaired at this time.