Weather keeps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office busy

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri deputies were busy this morning answering calls and checking on drivers in need.

Seven Jasper County Deputies responded to rollovers, crashes, and slide-off’s during this morning’s Winter storm.

No one was injured and accidents tapered off by the afternoon, as roads began to clear.

The Jasper County Sergeant says he hopes he won’t get as many calls tomorrow with more snow on the way.

Especially after the hectic morning the office had.

Sgt. Tim Williams, Jasper County Sheriff Department, said, “Early this morning when people were going to work and when the snow was coming down pretty hard, we responded to 14 different calls involving accidents, slide-offs. We had some rollovers. We were quite busy this morning responding to all those calls.”

Sergeant Williams reminds all drivers to have their headlights on and slow down if you have to drive in inclement weather.