Weather, construction delays postpone opening of new Route D bridge near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.— According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, recent rains and construction issues have delayed a project to replace the Route D bridge over Center Creek.

Crews are replacing the old bridge with a new structure, which will be 12 feet higher, 18 feet wider with no truss. The original Center Creek bridge was built in 1935.

The original completion date of the new bridge was set for September 1st, however, work was temporarily haulted due to flooding at Center Creek. Also, subsurface issues at the construction site resulted in a redesign of the bridge footings before construction could proceed.

The contractor, Hartman & Company of Springfield, estimates construction of the new bridge will now last into the fall. Route D will continue to be closed at the bridge during construction. Traffic will use Route 171, Route 43, and Route 96 as bridge construction continues.