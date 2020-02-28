Weather causing roadwork delays in Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — Poor weather is slowing down construction work in the city of Miami.

Street Manager Robert Barger says the work on central in Miami is moving slower than estimated.

He says in the last few weeks workers have been dealing with cold weather and rain which has caused difficulties.

Right now the department is prioritizing reconstructing streets and digging up O Street North West.

Robert Barger, Miami Street Manager, said, “That street was picked out of a number of streets by myself and my superior that deemed it needed to be fixed for drainage issues and stuff like that.”

Barger encourages Miami citizens to be patient during this time.

He says this has been one of the wettest times Oklahoma has dealt with and they are working to get through the delays.