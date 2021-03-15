Weather causing issues with roadwork

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Recent weather issues have caused road delays in Cherokee County, and the fix hasn’t been an easy one.

Scott Williams, Cherokee County Resident, said, “Its something that’s probably a little worse this year because we did have the 10 days of below normal temperatures.”

And those temperatures have caused a lot of problems in Cherokee County.

Cody Zook, Cherokee County Road & Bridge Superintendent, said, “We were hit pretty hard with the freeze thaw cold temperature a couple weeks ago, and it started releasing a lot of our asphalt off the roads.”

While they’ve been working hard to fix the roads, the recent rainfall has only made the issue worse.

“We’ve been trying to get through to make them all passable for everyone, but with the recent rain, its going to make it even more treacherous waiting for those spots we fixed to settle.”

This isn’t all—during their repairs, some cones and signs which signal the dangerous roads have been knocked or gone missing altogether.

“If we go out there and put them on a dangerous spot, if they were to get stolen, you would have no way to know if that spot is in the road.”

“Could be very dangerous for somebody traveling especially if it happens to be in dark and it’s something that they have just worked on,” said Williams.

To solve this issue, Cherokee County Road and Bridge are urging county residents to join their new texting service. So even if these signs do go missing, people can still be aware of the roads conditions.

“What I do have is this “TextMyGov” that came with the reporting issues, its what we have, its already a program that got implemented because of the reporting issues and its just a bonus for the tax payers,” said Zook.

As well as being a quick and efficient way for members of the community to report road issues, to avoid further damages.

“All it takes is one heavy truck to drive over that, to blow one up and then the next person that’s passing their car, it’s dangerous for them.”

“We’re working right now to fix those problems.”