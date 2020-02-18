Weapons found outside Carthage High School

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is investigating two weapons located outside, at the Carthage High School yesterday evening.

It is unknown how long the weapons have been there and the investigation is ongoing. Carthage Police is working diligently with Carthage R9 staff at all of the schools.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker, “I need to address a rumor regarding weapons being found on the high school campus. Two weapons were found southeast of the South Tech Center. We do not know how long the weapons have been there. Carthage Police and Fire Departments searched the area and nothing was found. Additionally, all school properties have been searched. We do not believe there are any safety risks. I will update you if circumstances change. Thank you.”

It is not believed to be dangerous at the moment at CHS and we will update you if circumstances change.