We remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever 25 years ago

Visitors walk next to the reflecting pool at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has announced that it will offer a recorded, one-hour television program in place of a live ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time changes much, but even a quarter of a century later, Oklahoma has not let time take the memories of those impacted by the Alfred P. Murrah building bombing on April 19, 1995.

168 Oklahomans lost their lives when a bomb made of fertilizer and diesel fuel exploded inside a Ryder truck parked below the federal building’s daycare center.

More than 600 people would survive that day, thrust into journeys of healing and rehabilitation from scars that would outlast the physical wounds.

Countless others rushed to the scene of abject horror and wreckage to help in whatever capacity they could. Office chairs became stretchers, citizens became first responders, strangers became comforters.

A crime of pure hate took 168 lives from this world 25 years ago.

But each year, Oklahomans gather to honor and remember the victims and to show that one moment of hate cannot snuff out innumerable acts of love.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum will host the 25th Annual Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday.

KFOR will broadcast the ceremony as we have done for the past 24 years. This year it will be different because of coronavirus and social distancing.

Nonetheless, this service will go on even if a different form than Oklahomans have come to know. Please join us Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. and then at 9:00 a.m. for the ceremony.

During the program, 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m.

List of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing:

NINTH FLOOR

Drug Enforcement Administration

Shelly D. Bland, 25, of Tuttle

Carrol June “Chip” Fields, 48, Guthrie

Rona Linn Kuehner-Chafey, 35, Oklahoma City

Carrie Ann Lenz, 26, Choctaw

Kenneth Glenn McCullough, 36, Edmond

U.S. Secret Service

Cynthia L. Brown, 26, Oklahoma City

Donald Ray Leonard, 50, Edmond

Mickey B. Maroney, 50, Oklahoma City

Linda G. McKinney, 47, Oklahoma City

Kathy Lynn Seidl, 39, Bethel

Alan G. Whicher, 40, Edmond

EIGHTH FLOOR

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Ted L. Allen, 48, Norman

Peter R. Avillanoza, 56, Oklahoma City

David Neil Burkett, 47, Oklahoma City

Donald Earl Burns, Sr., 63, Oklahoma City

Kimberly Kay Clark, 39, Oklahoma City

Susan Jane Ferrell, 37, Oklahoma City

Dr. George Michael Howard, 45, Vallejo, Calif.

Antonio “Tony” C. Reyes, 55, Edmond

Lanny Lee David Scroggins, 46, Yukon

Leora Lee Sells, 57, Oklahoma City

Jules A. Valdez, 51, Edmond

David Jack Walker, 54, Edmond

Michael D. Weaver, 54, Edmond

Frances “Fran” Ann Williams, 48, Oklahoma City

Clarence Eugene Wilson, Sr. 49, Oklahoma

SEVENTH FLOOR

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Diane E. (Hollingsworth) Althouse, 45, Edmond

Andrea Yvette Blanton, 33, Oklahoma City

Kim R. Cousins, 33, Midwest City

Diana Lynne Day, 38, Oklahoma City

Castine Brooks Hearn Deveroux, 49, Oklahoma City

Judy J. (Froh) Fisher, 45, Oklahoma City

Linda Louise Florence, 43, Oklahoma City

J. Colleen Guiles, 59, Oklahoma City

Thompson Eugene “Gene” Hodges, Jr., 54, Norman

Ann Kreymborg, 57, Oklahoma City

Teresa Lea Taylor Lauderdale, 41, Shawnee

Mary Leasure-Rentie, 39, Bethany

James A. McCarthy II, 53, Edmond

Betsy J. (Beebe) McGonnell, 47, Norman

Patricia Ann Nix, 47, Edmond

Terry Smith Rees, 41, Midwest City

John Thomas Stewart, 51, Oklahoma City

John Karl Van Ess III, 67, Chickasha

Jo Ann Whittenberg, 35, Oklahoma City

SIXTH FLOOR

U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting

Sgt. Benjamin LaRanzo Davis, USMC, 29, Edmond

Capt. Randolph A. Guzman, USMC, 28, Castro Valley, Calif.

FIFTH FLOOR

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Olen Burl Bloomer, 61, Moore

James E. Boles, 50, Oklahoma City

Dr. Margaret L. “Peggy” Clark, 42, Chickasha

Richard “Dick” Cummins, 55, Mustang

Doris “Adele” Higginbottom, 44, Oklahoma City

Carole Sue Khalil, 50, Oklahoma City

Rheta Bender Long, 60, Oklahoma City

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Paul Gregory Beatty Broxterman, 42, Edmond

U.S. Customs Office

Paul D. Ice, 42, Midwest City

Claude Authur Medearis, S.S.A., 41, Norman

FOURTH FLOOR

U.S. Department of Transportation/Federal Highway

Lucio Aleman, Jr., 33, Oklahoma City

Mark Allen Bolte, 28, Oklahoma City

Michael Carrillo, 44, Oklahoma City

Larry James Jones, 46. Yukon

James K. Martin, 34, Oklahoma City

Ronota Ann Newberry-Woodbridge, 31, Edmond

Jerry Lee Parker, 45, Norman

Michelle A. Reeder, 33, Oklahoma City

Rick L. Tomlin, 46, Piedmont

Johnny Allen Wade, 42, Edmond

John A. Youngblood, 52, Yukon

U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion

Sgt. 1st Class Lola Bolden, U.S. Army, 40, Birmingham, Ala.

Karen Gist Carr, 32, Midwest City

Peggy Louise Holland, 37, Oklahoma City

John C. Moss III., 50, Oklahoma City

Victoria (Vickey) L. Sohn, 36, Moore

Dolores (Dee) Stratton, 51, Moore

Kayla Marie Titsworth, 3.50, Lawton

Wanda Lee Watkins, 49, Oklahoma City

THIRD FLOOR

Defense Security Service

Harley Richard Cottingham, 46, Oklahoma City

Peter L. DeMaster, 44, Oklahoma City

Norma “Jean” Johnson, 62, Oklahoma City

Larry L. Turner, 42, Oklahoma City

Robert G. Westberry, 57, Oklahoma City

Federal Employees Credit Union

Woodrow Clifford “Woody” Brady, 41, Oklahoma City

Kimberly Ruth Burgess, 29, Oklahoma City

Kathy A. Finley, 44, Yukon

Jamie (Fialkowski) Genzer, 32, Wellston

Sheila R. Gigger-Driver, 28, Oklahoma City

Linda Coleen Housley, 53, Oklahoma City

Robbin Ann Huff, 37, Bethany

Christi Yolanda Jenkins, 32, Edmond

Alvin J. Justes, 54, Oklahoma City

Valerie Jo Koelsch, 33, Oklahoma City

Kathy Cagle Leinen, 47, Oklahoma City

Claudette (Duke) Meek, 43, Oklahoma City

Frankie Ann Merrell, 23, Oklahoma City

Jill Diane Randolph, 27, Oklahoma City

Claudine Ritter, 48, Oklahoma City

Christy Rosas, 22, Moore

Sonja Lynn Sanders, 27, Moore

Karan Howell Shepherd, 27, Moore

Victoria Jeanette Texter, 37, Oklahoma City

Virginia M. Thompson, 56, El Reno

Tresia Jo “Mathes” Worton, 28, Oklahoma City

SECOND FLOOR

America’s Kids Child Development Center

Baylee Almon, 1, Oklahoma City

Danielle Nicole Bell, 15 months, Oklahoma City

Zachary Taylor Chavez, 3, Oklahoma City

Dana LeAnne Cooper, 24, Moore

Anthony Christopher Cooper II, 2, Moore

Antonio Ansara Cooper Jr., 6 months, Midwest City

Aaron M. Coverdale, 5.50, Oklahoma City

Elijah S. Coverdale, 2.50, Oklahoma City

Jaci Rae Coyne, 14 months, Moore

Brenda Faye Daniels, 42, Oklahoma City

Taylor Santoi Eaves, 8 months, Midwest City

Tevin D’Aundrae Garrett, 16 months, Midwest City

Kevin “Lee” Gottshall II, 6 months, Norman

Wanda Lee Howell, 34, Spencer

Blake Ryan Kennedy, 1.50, Amber

Dominique Ravae (Johnson)-London, 2, Oklahoma City

Chase Dalton Smith, 3, Oklahoma City

Colton Wade Smith, 2, Oklahoma City

VISITOR

Scott D. Williams, 24, Tuttle

FIRST FLOOR

Social Security Administration

Teresa Antionette Alexander, 33, Oklahoma City

Richard A. Allen, 46, Oklahoma City

Pamela Cleveland Argo, 36, Oklahoma City

Saundra G. (Sandy) Avery, 34, Midwest City

Calvin Battle, 62, Oklahoma City

Peola Battle, 56, Oklahoma City

Oleta C. Biddy, 54, Tuttle

Casandra Kay Booker, 25, Oklahoma City

Carol Louise Bowers, 53, Yukon

Peachlyn Bradley, 3, Oklahoma City

Gabreon D.L. Bruce, 3 months, Oklahoma City

Katherine Louise Cregan, 60, Oklahoma City

Ashley Megan Eckles, 4, Guthrie

Don Fritzler, 64, Oklahoma City

Mary Anne Fritzler, 57, Oklahoma City

Laura Jane Garrison, 61, Oklahoma City

Margaret Betterton Goodson, 54, Oklahoma City

Ethel L. Griffin, 55, Edmond

Cheryl E. Hammon, 44, Oklahoma City

Ronald Vernon Harding, Sr., 55, Oklahoma City

Thomas Lynn Hawthorne, Sr., 52, Choctaw

Dr. Charles E. Hurlburt, 73, Oklahoma City

Jean Nutting Hurlburt, 67, Oklahoma City

Raymond “Lee” Johnson, 59, Oklahoma City

LaKesha Richardson Levy, 21, Midwest City

Aurelia Donna Luster, 43, Guthrie

Robert Lee Luster, Jr., 45, Guthrie

Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez, 35, Oklahoma City

Cartney J. McRaven, 19, Midwest City

Derwin W. Miller, 27, Oklahoma City

Eula Leigh Mitchell, 64, Oklahoma City

Emilio Tapia, 50, Oklahoma City

Charlotte Andrea Lewis Thomas, 43, Oklahoma City

Michael George Thompson, 47, Yukon

LaRue A. Treanor, 55, Guthrie

Luther H. Treanor, 61, Guthrie

Robert N. Walker, Jr., 52, Oklahoma City

Julie Marie Welch, 23, Oklahoma City

W. Stephen Williams, 42, Cashion

Sharon Louise Wood-Chesnut, 47, Oklahoma City

General Services Administration

Steven Douglas Curry, 44, Norman

Michael L. Loudenslager, 48, Harrah

THOSE KILLED IN SURROUNDING AREA

Rescue Worker

Rebecca Needham Anderson, 37, Midwest City

Athenian Building (Job Corps)

Anita Christine Hightower, 27, Oklahoma City

Kathryn Elizabeth Ridley, 24, Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Water Resources Board Building

Robert N. Chipman, 51, Edmond

Trudy Jean Rigney, 31, Midwest City

A quarter century ago, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism occurred in our Nation’s heartland – the bombing of the Alred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. On April 19, 1995, our Nation lost 168 loved ones in an attack that specifically targeted the federal government. The attack attempted to tear down the very principles – life, liberty, and the rule of law – that all Americans value. But those principles of American freedom cannot and will not be shattered.

In 1995, Oklahomans confronted one of the most evil crimes in U.S. history, said U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing. It gives me pride to know that federal, state, and local law enforcement in Oklahoma met the challenge and, through the efforts of the Department of Justice, ultimately helped heal the wounds all Americans suffered from the bombing.

The Oklahoma City Bombing unmistakably impacted the soul of the United States. And it may have even tested the faith and resolve of our State and our Nation. But through the Oklahoma Standard and the perseverance and strength of our Nation, we stand tall and remain the pinnacle of freedom and security.

Twenty-Five years after that horrific day, we remain steadfast and resolute in our memory of the 168 who were killed, the many who survived, and the countless lives changed forever. We remember and we will never forget. As we reflect on that fateful day, Americans must take solace that we move forward in a solidified and unified front. Indeed, the motto of our country could not be more vibrant: E Pluribus Unum – Out Of Many, We Are One. U.S. ATTORNEY TIMOTHY J. DOWNING

The Oklahoma City bombing was one of the most horrific tragedies in American history, and like all Americans of a certain age, I can still remember the shock as if it happened yesterday. The bombing remains the single biggest act of domestic terrorism our country has faced. Twenty-five years later, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our nation again comes together to deal with the uncertainty of how we address an event that touches us all, this time a global pandemic.

This anniversary is also an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come in terms of preventing another Oklahoma City bombing from ever happening again. As the threat has evolved, so too has our approach to security and resilience. Many of CISA’s programs and initiatives are built on a foundation that was created after the Oklahoma City bombing. These include our work with first responders, private sector partners, and officials at all levels of government. Today, CISA works with law enforcement and others to host hundreds of trainings a year on everything from active shooter preparedness to insider threat awareness to bombing prevention. CISA serves as the nation’s risk advisor, and the events of 25 years ago inform the way we collectively manage risk and address the difficult decisions that ensure we are prepared and ready to respond to any violent attacks.

The Oklahoma City tragedy forced the nation to confront risks posed to critical infrastructure on a larger scale, and to form partnerships between the public and private sectors to ensure community resilience. As a result, CISA’s work with critical infrastructure is based on a partnership framework, designed to build resilience into communities through a collaborative approach. We are committed to broadening those partnerships, reaching more people in more communities, because as the lessons of 25 years ago taught us, only by working together can we ensure a secure and resilient infrastructure for the American people to safely enjoy. CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY (CISA) DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER KREBS

This morning, we gathered virtually to look back, to think forward & to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing.



You can watch the entire program at this link:https://t.co/SFG8CgIO0M



Here is link to a transcript of my remarks:https://t.co/rp94ttTZhV — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) April 19, 2020

#WeRemember the more than 600 who survived the blast. Their names live on in the Memorial on the Survivor Wall, in the Museum, and online at https://t.co/yd2I1aDcQi. pic.twitter.com/2uocRvj0h6 — OKC Memorial (@OKCNM) April 19, 2020