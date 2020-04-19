We remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever 25 years ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time changes much, but even a quarter of a century later, Oklahoma has not let time take the memories of those impacted by the Alfred P. Murrah building bombing on April 19, 1995.
168 Oklahomans lost their lives when a bomb made of fertilizer and diesel fuel exploded inside a Ryder truck parked below the federal building’s daycare center.
More than 600 people would survive that day, thrust into journeys of healing and rehabilitation from scars that would outlast the physical wounds.
Countless others rushed to the scene of abject horror and wreckage to help in whatever capacity they could. Office chairs became stretchers, citizens became first responders, strangers became comforters.
A crime of pure hate took 168 lives from this world 25 years ago.
But each year, Oklahomans gather to honor and remember the victims and to show that one moment of hate cannot snuff out innumerable acts of love.
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum will host the 25th Annual Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday.
KFOR will broadcast the ceremony as we have done for the past 24 years. This year it will be different because of coronavirus and social distancing.
Nonetheless, this service will go on even if a different form than Oklahomans have come to know. Please join us Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. and then at 9:00 a.m. for the ceremony.
During the program, 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m.
List of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing:
NINTH FLOOR
Drug Enforcement Administration
- Shelly D. Bland, 25, of Tuttle
- Carrol June “Chip” Fields, 48, Guthrie
- Rona Linn Kuehner-Chafey, 35, Oklahoma City
- Carrie Ann Lenz, 26, Choctaw
- Kenneth Glenn McCullough, 36, Edmond
U.S. Secret Service
- Cynthia L. Brown, 26, Oklahoma City
- Donald Ray Leonard, 50, Edmond
- Mickey B. Maroney, 50, Oklahoma City
- Linda G. McKinney, 47, Oklahoma City
- Kathy Lynn Seidl, 39, Bethel
- Alan G. Whicher, 40, Edmond
EIGHTH FLOOR
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Ted L. Allen, 48, Norman
- Peter R. Avillanoza, 56, Oklahoma City
- David Neil Burkett, 47, Oklahoma City
- Donald Earl Burns, Sr., 63, Oklahoma City
- Kimberly Kay Clark, 39, Oklahoma City
- Susan Jane Ferrell, 37, Oklahoma City
- Dr. George Michael Howard, 45, Vallejo, Calif.
- Antonio “Tony” C. Reyes, 55, Edmond
- Lanny Lee David Scroggins, 46, Yukon
- Leora Lee Sells, 57, Oklahoma City
- Jules A. Valdez, 51, Edmond
- David Jack Walker, 54, Edmond
- Michael D. Weaver, 54, Edmond
- Frances “Fran” Ann Williams, 48, Oklahoma City
- Clarence Eugene Wilson, Sr. 49, Oklahoma
SEVENTH FLOOR
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Diane E. (Hollingsworth) Althouse, 45, Edmond
- Andrea Yvette Blanton, 33, Oklahoma City
- Kim R. Cousins, 33, Midwest City
- Diana Lynne Day, 38, Oklahoma City
- Castine Brooks Hearn Deveroux, 49, Oklahoma City
- Judy J. (Froh) Fisher, 45, Oklahoma City
- Linda Louise Florence, 43, Oklahoma City
- J. Colleen Guiles, 59, Oklahoma City
- Thompson Eugene “Gene” Hodges, Jr., 54, Norman
- Ann Kreymborg, 57, Oklahoma City
- Teresa Lea Taylor Lauderdale, 41, Shawnee
- Mary Leasure-Rentie, 39, Bethany
- James A. McCarthy II, 53, Edmond
- Betsy J. (Beebe) McGonnell, 47, Norman
- Patricia Ann Nix, 47, Edmond
- Terry Smith Rees, 41, Midwest City
- John Thomas Stewart, 51, Oklahoma City
- John Karl Van Ess III, 67, Chickasha
- Jo Ann Whittenberg, 35, Oklahoma City
SIXTH FLOOR
U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting
- Sgt. Benjamin LaRanzo Davis, USMC, 29, Edmond
- Capt. Randolph A. Guzman, USMC, 28, Castro Valley, Calif.
FIFTH FLOOR
U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Olen Burl Bloomer, 61, Moore
- James E. Boles, 50, Oklahoma City
- Dr. Margaret L. “Peggy” Clark, 42, Chickasha
- Richard “Dick” Cummins, 55, Mustang
- Doris “Adele” Higginbottom, 44, Oklahoma City
- Carole Sue Khalil, 50, Oklahoma City
- Rheta Bender Long, 60, Oklahoma City
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Paul Gregory Beatty Broxterman, 42, Edmond
U.S. Customs Office
- Paul D. Ice, 42, Midwest City
- Claude Authur Medearis, S.S.A., 41, Norman
FOURTH FLOOR
U.S. Department of Transportation/Federal Highway
- Lucio Aleman, Jr., 33, Oklahoma City
- Mark Allen Bolte, 28, Oklahoma City
- Michael Carrillo, 44, Oklahoma City
- Larry James Jones, 46. Yukon
- James K. Martin, 34, Oklahoma City
- Ronota Ann Newberry-Woodbridge, 31, Edmond
- Jerry Lee Parker, 45, Norman
- Michelle A. Reeder, 33, Oklahoma City
- Rick L. Tomlin, 46, Piedmont
- Johnny Allen Wade, 42, Edmond
- John A. Youngblood, 52, Yukon
U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion
- Sgt. 1st Class Lola Bolden, U.S. Army, 40, Birmingham, Ala.
- Karen Gist Carr, 32, Midwest City
- Peggy Louise Holland, 37, Oklahoma City
- John C. Moss III., 50, Oklahoma City
- Victoria (Vickey) L. Sohn, 36, Moore
- Dolores (Dee) Stratton, 51, Moore
- Kayla Marie Titsworth, 3.50, Lawton
- Wanda Lee Watkins, 49, Oklahoma City
THIRD FLOOR
Defense Security Service
- Harley Richard Cottingham, 46, Oklahoma City
- Peter L. DeMaster, 44, Oklahoma City
- Norma “Jean” Johnson, 62, Oklahoma City
- Larry L. Turner, 42, Oklahoma City
- Robert G. Westberry, 57, Oklahoma City
Federal Employees Credit Union
- Woodrow Clifford “Woody” Brady, 41, Oklahoma City
- Kimberly Ruth Burgess, 29, Oklahoma City
- Kathy A. Finley, 44, Yukon
- Jamie (Fialkowski) Genzer, 32, Wellston
- Sheila R. Gigger-Driver, 28, Oklahoma City
- Linda Coleen Housley, 53, Oklahoma City
- Robbin Ann Huff, 37, Bethany
- Christi Yolanda Jenkins, 32, Edmond
- Alvin J. Justes, 54, Oklahoma City
- Valerie Jo Koelsch, 33, Oklahoma City
- Kathy Cagle Leinen, 47, Oklahoma City
- Claudette (Duke) Meek, 43, Oklahoma City
- Frankie Ann Merrell, 23, Oklahoma City
- Jill Diane Randolph, 27, Oklahoma City
- Claudine Ritter, 48, Oklahoma City
- Christy Rosas, 22, Moore
- Sonja Lynn Sanders, 27, Moore
- Karan Howell Shepherd, 27, Moore
- Victoria Jeanette Texter, 37, Oklahoma City
- Virginia M. Thompson, 56, El Reno
- Tresia Jo “Mathes” Worton, 28, Oklahoma City
SECOND FLOOR
America’s Kids Child Development Center
- Baylee Almon, 1, Oklahoma City
- Danielle Nicole Bell, 15 months, Oklahoma City
- Zachary Taylor Chavez, 3, Oklahoma City
- Dana LeAnne Cooper, 24, Moore
- Anthony Christopher Cooper II, 2, Moore
- Antonio Ansara Cooper Jr., 6 months, Midwest City
- Aaron M. Coverdale, 5.50, Oklahoma City
- Elijah S. Coverdale, 2.50, Oklahoma City
- Jaci Rae Coyne, 14 months, Moore
- Brenda Faye Daniels, 42, Oklahoma City
- Taylor Santoi Eaves, 8 months, Midwest City
- Tevin D’Aundrae Garrett, 16 months, Midwest City
- Kevin “Lee” Gottshall II, 6 months, Norman
- Wanda Lee Howell, 34, Spencer
- Blake Ryan Kennedy, 1.50, Amber
- Dominique Ravae (Johnson)-London, 2, Oklahoma City
- Chase Dalton Smith, 3, Oklahoma City
- Colton Wade Smith, 2, Oklahoma City
VISITOR
- Scott D. Williams, 24, Tuttle
FIRST FLOOR
Social Security Administration
- Teresa Antionette Alexander, 33, Oklahoma City
- Richard A. Allen, 46, Oklahoma City
- Pamela Cleveland Argo, 36, Oklahoma City
- Saundra G. (Sandy) Avery, 34, Midwest City
- Calvin Battle, 62, Oklahoma City
- Peola Battle, 56, Oklahoma City
- Oleta C. Biddy, 54, Tuttle
- Casandra Kay Booker, 25, Oklahoma City
- Carol Louise Bowers, 53, Yukon
- Peachlyn Bradley, 3, Oklahoma City
- Gabreon D.L. Bruce, 3 months, Oklahoma City
- Katherine Louise Cregan, 60, Oklahoma City
- Ashley Megan Eckles, 4, Guthrie
- Don Fritzler, 64, Oklahoma City
- Mary Anne Fritzler, 57, Oklahoma City
- Laura Jane Garrison, 61, Oklahoma City
- Margaret Betterton Goodson, 54, Oklahoma City
- Ethel L. Griffin, 55, Edmond
- Cheryl E. Hammon, 44, Oklahoma City
- Ronald Vernon Harding, Sr., 55, Oklahoma City
- Thomas Lynn Hawthorne, Sr., 52, Choctaw
- Dr. Charles E. Hurlburt, 73, Oklahoma City
- Jean Nutting Hurlburt, 67, Oklahoma City
- Raymond “Lee” Johnson, 59, Oklahoma City
- LaKesha Richardson Levy, 21, Midwest City
- Aurelia Donna Luster, 43, Guthrie
- Robert Lee Luster, Jr., 45, Guthrie
- Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez, 35, Oklahoma City
- Cartney J. McRaven, 19, Midwest City
- Derwin W. Miller, 27, Oklahoma City
- Eula Leigh Mitchell, 64, Oklahoma City
- Emilio Tapia, 50, Oklahoma City
- Charlotte Andrea Lewis Thomas, 43, Oklahoma City
- Michael George Thompson, 47, Yukon
- LaRue A. Treanor, 55, Guthrie
- Luther H. Treanor, 61, Guthrie
- Robert N. Walker, Jr., 52, Oklahoma City
- Julie Marie Welch, 23, Oklahoma City
- W. Stephen Williams, 42, Cashion
- Sharon Louise Wood-Chesnut, 47, Oklahoma City
General Services Administration
- Steven Douglas Curry, 44, Norman
- Michael L. Loudenslager, 48, Harrah
THOSE KILLED IN SURROUNDING AREA
Rescue Worker
- Rebecca Needham Anderson, 37, Midwest City
Athenian Building (Job Corps)
- Anita Christine Hightower, 27, Oklahoma City
- Kathryn Elizabeth Ridley, 24, Oklahoma City
Oklahoma Water Resources Board Building
- Robert N. Chipman, 51, Edmond
- Trudy Jean Rigney, 31, Midwest City
A quarter century ago, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism occurred in our Nation’s heartland – the bombing of the Alred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. On April 19, 1995, our Nation lost 168 loved ones in an attack that specifically targeted the federal government. The attack attempted to tear down the very principles – life, liberty, and the rule of law – that all Americans value. But those principles of American freedom cannot and will not be shattered.U.S. ATTORNEY TIMOTHY J. DOWNING
In 1995, Oklahomans confronted one of the most evil crimes in U.S. history, said U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing. It gives me pride to know that federal, state, and local law enforcement in Oklahoma met the challenge and, through the efforts of the Department of Justice, ultimately helped heal the wounds all Americans suffered from the bombing.
The Oklahoma City Bombing unmistakably impacted the soul of the United States. And it may have even tested the faith and resolve of our State and our Nation. But through the Oklahoma Standard and the perseverance and strength of our Nation, we stand tall and remain the pinnacle of freedom and security.
Twenty-Five years after that horrific day, we remain steadfast and resolute in our memory of the 168 who were killed, the many who survived, and the countless lives changed forever. We remember and we will never forget. As we reflect on that fateful day, Americans must take solace that we move forward in a solidified and unified front. Indeed, the motto of our country could not be more vibrant: E Pluribus Unum – Out Of Many, We Are One.
The Oklahoma City bombing was one of the most horrific tragedies in American history, and like all Americans of a certain age, I can still remember the shock as if it happened yesterday. The bombing remains the single biggest act of domestic terrorism our country has faced. Twenty-five years later, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our nation again comes together to deal with the uncertainty of how we address an event that touches us all, this time a global pandemic.CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY (CISA) DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER KREBS
This anniversary is also an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come in terms of preventing another Oklahoma City bombing from ever happening again. As the threat has evolved, so too has our approach to security and resilience. Many of CISA’s programs and initiatives are built on a foundation that was created after the Oklahoma City bombing. These include our work with first responders, private sector partners, and officials at all levels of government. Today, CISA works with law enforcement and others to host hundreds of trainings a year on everything from active shooter preparedness to insider threat awareness to bombing prevention. CISA serves as the nation’s risk advisor, and the events of 25 years ago inform the way we collectively manage risk and address the difficult decisions that ensure we are prepared and ready to respond to any violent attacks.
The Oklahoma City tragedy forced the nation to confront risks posed to critical infrastructure on a larger scale, and to form partnerships between the public and private sectors to ensure community resilience. As a result, CISA’s work with critical infrastructure is based on a partnership framework, designed to build resilience into communities through a collaborative approach. We are committed to broadening those partnerships, reaching more people in more communities, because as the lessons of 25 years ago taught us, only by working together can we ensure a secure and resilient infrastructure for the American people to safely enjoy.