WCFD caring for the armed forces

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local fire department is making sure armed forces have gifts this Christmas.

The Webb City Fire Department created over 30 care packages for the us armed forces. They were funded by the departments annual hoodie fundraiser back in October. As of today 23 packages will be sent overseas and seven will be sent within the states. Organizers say this year was one of their biggest since the program started.

Chris Burrow, Firefighter, said, “Currently this is probably our second biggest year in getting care packages, that many care packages, our first year we did a little over 50, this year when all is said and done cause we can do approximately another 15 more boxes, because we still have names coming in, we should have 45 boxes going out this year.”

The fire department will be accepting names for the remaining care packages until the end of the month. You can either call them or send them a message on Facebook to submit a name.