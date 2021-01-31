JOPLIN, Mo. — Wayside Furniture is having a special promotion for their Chief fans this week.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game next week by exactly 21 points, any customer that buys furniture at their store this week — from February 1 to February 6 — they will get their purchase free.

That includes sofas, lamps, recliners, tv stands, bookshelves, dining furniture and coffee tables.

Wayside has many Chiefs fans that come in, so owner Allen Trimble wanted to do something fun for his customers.

Allen Trimble, Wayside Furniture Owner, says, “You know there’s that opportunity I don’t want folks to go into thinking you’re gonna get it for free. But you know. It’s just that little edge of if you’re thinking of buying something there’s a chance you might get it for free.”

Again, the Chiefs must win by exactly 21 points and you have to buy the furniture this week.

If you are interested in the Chiefs promotion, wayside furniture will be open 9:30 A.M. to 6 P.M. this week.