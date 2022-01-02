Ways to stick to your New Year’s resolution

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2022 is underway and most people are starting their New Year’s resolutions.

The most common goals people set are eating healthier, working out, losing weight or spending less.

Some people we spoke to say they are not making a New Year’s resolution and others say they are focusing on family.

“I’m going into 2022 with the positive mindset and positive attitude hoping for the best and believing for the best. and most importantly grow stronger. My faith and with my family and as a family be more together and more present,” said Raquel Rodriguez, set a New Year’s resolution

Rodriguez says she will think about her resolutions every day so it will be easier to achieve.

Experts say the best way to keep a New Year’s resolution is by having realistic goals and tracking your progress.