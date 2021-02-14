Ways to cope with anxiety during Valentines Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re single on Valentine’s Day and feeling alone, therapists say there are some ways to stay optimistic.

A therapist at Freeman Health System says the holiday can highlight loneliness and cause some people to feel anxiety if they’re alone.

They recommend staying optimistic and celebrating the positives in your life.

She says the way we interpret the holiday can make a big impact on how we feel.

Joelleen Lowe, Therapist at Hope Spring Ozark Center, says, “A holiday is intended to be something that we can use to enhance our quality of life. It’s not the other way around. It’s not that we are supposed to fit the holiday, so make the holiday fit you.”

If you’re alone, she recommends doing something special for yourself or spending time with loved ones.