WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – The Waynesville Police Department is looking 16-year-old Blake Forester, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 10, getting out of his grandmother’s car near a Casey’s General Store located at 1106 Historic 66 in Waynesville, MO.

If you have any information on Forester’s whereabouts, contact Waynesville PD at 573-774-2414.