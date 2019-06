NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. —

Newton County Emergency Management officials say waters in Shoal Creek are receding.

The creek crested around noon Monday at 16.51 feet. The waters then began to recede quickly and after MoDOT was able to clear debris, Business 60 in Neosho was reopened. Back up north around Redings Mill, Saginaw, and Old 71, waters are receding but are still well out of its banks. Officials expect the waters to keep falling back quickly.