Waterfowl hunting workshop to happen in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you like to hunt waterfowl, the Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center is the place to be Tuesday night.

The center will host a gathering of hunters as well as members of the community to discuss the future of that activity in Southwest Missouri.

Conservation agents want to hear from hunters to get their thoughts concerning the Southern hunting zone that encompasses all of Southwest Missouri.

The meeting is held once every five years in each of the state’s zones which are the North, Middle, and South waterfowl hunting zone.

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “It’s it’s basically a balance, it it allows waterfowl to migrate and allows hunters to get some hunting opportunity and what these zone workshops are about is basically saying is that balance working here in Missouri.”

The waterfowl workshop takes place Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. At the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.

You can also call 417-895-6880 for more information.