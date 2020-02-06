Watered Gardens set to open Washington Family Hope Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — Finishing touches are being made ahead of the Spring grand opening for a new family center in Joplin.

Washington Family Hope Center is set to open in a few months to help provide housing for underprivileged families.

The facility will hold six apartments that can host about five to six family members each.

The center had a volunteer work day this afternoon to start constructing beds and furnishing the apartments.

And while the turnout was great, there is still much work to be done.

Matt Ingle, Director, Washington Family Hope Center, said, “Any groups that would be willing to come and help spend an hour or two, coming and just helping us put furniture together would be great.”

If you or a group would like to you volunteer at the facility, you can reach out to Watered Gardens or sign up through a link

https://wateredgardens.org/services/washington-family-hope-center