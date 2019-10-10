Watered Gardens prepares for 7th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

With the weather cooling, now is a good time of the year to eat soup — and if you need something to put that soup in, Watered Gardens Ministries can help you out.

It’s part of the 7th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

You can start purchasing bowls in advance of the event which takes place on Thursday, November 21st, at the Washington Family Hope Center at 1112 East 2nd Street.

There is a minimum donation of $20 a bowl and that will get you a handmade ceramic bowl and a serving of soup. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with dinner from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To order a bowl, you can call (417)825-0536.