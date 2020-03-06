Watered Gardens opens Respite Care Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is providing a safe place for homeless people to recover after they’re discharged from the hospital.

Watered Gardens celebrated the opening of a Respite Care Center with a ribbon cutting.

The new Respite Shelter Area is where the old workshop once was.

It was recently renovated.

The renovation includes: 6 beds for homeless needing to finish recovery, a wheelchair accessible entry, curtained rooms for privacy, and a common area.

The Watered Gardens team says rather than staying on the streets, a bed in the respite care program will provide more than just a place of rest, but also a fresh start to a healthier life.

Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement, Watered Gardens Ministries, said, “Folks who are homeless already more likely to be hospitalized because they’re in a compromised position and often times they need to leave the hospital before they’re really ready to be in our general population.”

Studies suggest respite care programs reduce the average hospital stay by 4.9 days and reduces the risk of readmission by 50% within the first 90 days of discharge.