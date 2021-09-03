Watered Gardens Joplin asks for your vote to help them win $150K

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Watered Gardens” in Joplin is hoping to receive a whole lot of clicks.

One of its ministries — the Washington Family Hope Center — is a regional finalist for the “Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration Awards.”

The center is a haven for homeless families as they work to get back on their feet.

The grand prize — 150 thousand dollars. People can vote online beginning tomorrow.

“Go to the Watered Gardens dot org, right there on our homepages and you click on that and send that all over the country and around the world, and have people chime in and vote for us,” said Travis Hurley, Dir. of Advancement, Watered Gardens Ministries.

Folks can only vote once — and don’t have to live in the Midwest region in order to vote in that category.