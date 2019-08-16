Watered Gardens “Forge” program holds ribbon cutting for new renovations

Several people gathered at “The Forge Center for Virtue and Work” in Joplin on Thursday to tour the newly remodeled upstairs residence area.

The program is part of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, specifically helping men who are battling addiction, incarceration, or homelessness. The building for the Forge was donated by a church back in 2015, and this renovation will provide 10 additional dorm rooms for students in the program.

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon to mark the momentous occasion.

“Forge represents the completion of a continuum of care for people, where we are rescuing them off of the streets, providing the basics of shelter food and clothing,” explained James Whitford with Watered Gardens. “But now, providing an opprotunity where they can be impowered to live a fluorishing life that God has intended for them.”

Many local groups and businesses donated their time and materials to make the renovation happen.