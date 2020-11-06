JOPLIN, Mo. — One local ministry is using the pandemic to help change their event for the better. Watered Gardens’ Evening of Hope is going to be televised this year.

This annual event typically is used to help fund Watered Gardens Ministries activities for the entire year. While large groups can’t be present, this allows the ministry to stay open to their community.

James Whitford, Executive Director, said, “We’ve never closed our doors, we’ve continued to serve people, especially now, folks are hurting more, they’re more vulnerable, we want to continue to have our doors open, and we have, we’ve modified though, how we do things, and this is just another modification.

The Evening of Hope has already started their online silent auction which will end during the event on the seventh.