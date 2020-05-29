Watered Gardens cuts ribbon on new facility

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry will soon celebrate a new milestone.

And they’re using the occasion to show off their newest facility.

Nearly 20 years to the day that Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission first opened, the ribbon was cut on the ministry’s newest facility, housed inside the old Washington Elementary school building.

It’s new name will be the Washington Family Hope Center and will allow the ministry to do something they’ve always wanted to, but until now, couldn’t.

Matt Ingle, Washington Family Hope Center Director, said, “Up to this point we have not been able to house children at all and so when we’ve had moms with kids needing help, the mom could stay at the outreach center but we’d have to find different arrangements for the kids and this gives us the opportunity to house the mom and the kids in the same building.”

Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement, Watered Garden Ministries, said, “It’s 100% privately funded from individuals to churches, businesses and a large foundation out of Tulsa, the Mabee foundation, all combined to provide the $1.2 million, we finished this under budget while staying out of debt.”

This marks the 4th campus for Watered Gardens Ministries which is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

“Usually people say Watered Gardens, oh that’s 531 Kentucky, that’s our Outreach Center now, we’ve got a Worth Shop, we got Forge and now the Washington Family Hope Center.”

More than twenty contractors helped work on the facility, with many of them donating their services.

The center will receive its first clients on Monday, with a capacity to house 6 family units for moms with up to four children.

With a goal of using scripture and education to eventually get back out on their own.