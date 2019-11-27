Watered Gardens and MSSU team up to serve pre-thanksgiving meal

JOPLIN, Mo. — People in need are served a warm Thanksgiving meal today, thanks to a local ministry and students.

How did they make it happen?

Missouri Southern students helped prepare and serve a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission.

I spoke with one woman who attended the event who she says she could not be more thankful for it.

Andrea Matcall, Joplin Resident, said, “Me and my husband actually have a tent that we’re staying in.”

Andrea Matcall and her husband are new to the community and have not been able to find a permanent home yet to celebrate the holiday.

“This is me and my husband’s first year of having Thanksgiving together.”

So, they went to Watered Gardens Tuesday to experience a tradition that’s served our local homeless community for many years.

James Whitford with Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission said, “We have a lot of folks that have come in today that many of which have no family no place to go and this really is a spot they can come.”

Students who are part of the Project Stay Program at Missouri Southern Rotate shifts of cooking, preparing, and serving the meals to the community.

“Who ever wanted to come in and eat they get a chance to actually eat and have fun and talk and not be alone for Thanksgiving,” said Matcall.

Those who came also experienced a chapel service.

“To let people know no matter how you are feeling, no matter who you are, no matter your past, no matter how broken you are, you are cared for and we love you,” said Whitford.

The ministry has partnered with the students for this dinner since 2013.

Project Stay Students volunteer at other organizations through out the year including the Joplin Humane Society and Fostering Hope.