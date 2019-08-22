Watered Gardens among finalists for 2019 Hope Awards

Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission in Joplin is a finalist for the 2019 Hope Awards for effective compassion.

Readers of World Magazine nominated 200 small, faith-based organizations across the US that help residents in need turn their life around.

And, director Travis Hurley says Watered Gardens could do a lot more good in the community than they already do with the grand prize of $10,000.

“Just enter in your name, email address and vote for Watered Gardens,” Hurley explained. “You can only vote one time per email address, but we’re wanting folks not just to vote, but share the word, get on social media and like Watered Gardens page, find our Hope Award post, share that with people and get the word out.”

September 6th is the deadline to vote for the ministry. For more information on how to vote for Watered Gardens, click here.