Water rescues in southeast Kansas due to flooding

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Excessive rainfall is affecting parts of southeast Kansas.

Just before noon today, the Coffeyville Fire Department responded to a water rescue call at Brown Road and 1000 in Labette County.

Captain Rex Reardon, Lieutenant Kevin Midgett and Firefighter Caleb Horn

A 3 man boat crew with the fire department rescued a female stranded in her vehicle in high water

Crews successfully rescued her from the roof of her car without any injuries. Coffeyville Fire Department

Flooding at Galveston between 7th & 9th

Firefighters had also provided mutual aid to the Cherryvale Rural Fire District to help a resident evacuate from a home that was flooding.

With more heavy rains are forecast for overnight, so authorities remind everyone to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Flash Flood Watches and Flood Warnings remain in effect for several parts of the Four States.

