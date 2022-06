JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities confirm they’re searching for a person in Shoal Creek.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings tells us a 35-year-old man hit his head at Grand Falls in Joplin and never resurfaced.

Witnesses tell us he may have jumped off a ledge and hit his head.

It happened just before 5:00pm Tuesday evening.

Authorities are on scene and tell us it is likely a recovery at this point.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.