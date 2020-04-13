Water Pressure Advisory for Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho residents could experience water pressure issues in the coming days due to a hydrant replacement.

Residents in the areas between South Lafayette Street to Rockhill Road, East McKinney Street to Wood Street (see map below) may experience reduced water pressure tomorrow, Tuesday April 14, 2020 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The City of Neosho Public Works Department will be replacing a fire hydrant at Lafayette and Hill Street. For additional information contact Neosho Public Works at 417-451-8071