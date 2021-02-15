Water line break affecting entire city of Parsons, Kansas

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A water line break has caused issues in the City of Parsons.

As of 9:12am, the city says the break is near the “old” water treatment plant so the entire city is affected.

The city says crews will have challenges digging into the frozen ground and getting the equipment to work properly in these freezing temperatures.

Residents are encouraged to drip their water from faucets and conserve water as much as possible.

A drop in pressure was noticed at approximately 10:00pm Sunday.

City crew members are working on the issue as promptly as they can, and have been working on the issue since 4:00am.