Watch: State-wide Kansas Town Hall features all 6 federal lawmakers on response to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 in conjunction with Nexstar affiliates KSNF-TV in Joplin-Pittsburg, KSNW-TV in Wichita, and KSNT-in Topeka, is broadcasting a live special “Kansas Congressional Town Hall: The Federal COVID-19 Response.” Tonight beginning at 7 and ending at 8.

You can watch the town hall on these TV stations in addition to a livestream on this page.

This town hall will be broadcast to more than 99% of constituents in Kansas. The town hall will include all six US lawmakers representing the Kansas.

The lawmakers expect to touch on a wide range of issues facing the country and their constituents, from how prepared we are to deal with another spike in the pandemic to what life will look like as we try to get back to normal.

FOX4’s John Holt will moderate the discussion, which will include the following lawmakers:

· Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

· Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

· Rep. Roger Marshall – Kansas 1st district (R – Great Bend)

· Rep. Steve Watkins – Kansas 2nd district (R – Topeka)

· Rep. Sharice Davids – Kansas 3rd district (D – Shawnee)

· Rep. Ron Estes – Kansas 4th district (R – Wichita)

We invite you to participate in the discussion on Twitter using the hashtag: #KSTownHall

We’ll have coverage of the event in newscasts later on tonight.