ST. LOUIS-- State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon) and other Missouri lawmakers are asking Gov. Mike Parson to call for a special session to discuss public safety. The lawmakers also want a special session to discuss local governments defunding police departments in high-crime areas like St. Louis and Kansas City.

"Our state's two largest cities are in crisis right now due to crime. A special session is the only way to address this issue to keep people safe and ensure law enforcement officers have the tools needed to keep the community safe," said State Rep. Schroer.