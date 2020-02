KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the first time in 50 years, and now it's time for Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate! The parade will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, then head south on Grand Boulevard, west on Pershing Road, then turn north on Main to end at Union Station.

Officials say the parade will last about an hour-and-a-half, ending with a rally at Union Station that begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. The rally will last about an hour.