JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the second time in seven days, Missouri health officials have recorded 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. The state is on pace to eclipse COVID case totals from July 2020.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 549,191 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,229 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,526 total deaths as of Wednesday, July 21, an increase of 8 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.73%.