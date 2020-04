MCALESTER, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents and Jackie Brannon Correctional Center security staff are searching for the last of five inmates who walked away late Sunday from the minimum-security prison for men.

Christopher G. Coffey, 29, was one of the inmates who left the facility, and he remains outstanding. He is described as white, about 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving a 12-year sentence for escape from confinement and larceny.