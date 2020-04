Why was this order issued? The Stay-at-Home emergency order was issued to protect the health and safety of all residents of Joplin, with the goal of limiting the continued community spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It was issued based on the guidance of public health experts, as well as consultations with area medical leaders about the consequences of continued community spread of coronavirus in the Joplin metropolitan region and potential impact on health care availability and access.

How long is the order in effect? The new emergency order will take effect at 12:01 am on Monday, April 6, 2020 and will remain in effect through 11:59 pm on April 19, 2020. The order will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as circumstances change based on guidance from public health officials and other experts.