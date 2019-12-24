WATCH: First responders help Santa land in Ottawa County

As we near the Christmas holiday, people of all ages are anticipating Santa’s big visit. But, he decided to make a last minute trip to the Ottawa County Boys & Girls Club for a night of games, gifts, and a jolly good time!

This year, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Jerry Coach to bring the spirit of Christmas to several families in Northeast Oklahoma. Coach, who is celebrating forty years of collecting toys for kids all over the Four State area, was at the event to help Santa hand out gifts.

He says that although he’s been doing the toy drives for four decades now, the spirit of giving never gets old. You can read more about his work in the community here.