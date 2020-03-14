WATCH: Carthage fire takes on local fifth graders in game of kickball

Carthage students kicked off Spring Break with some heated competition against the city’s fire department.

Friday’s kickball game matched CFD firefighters up against Mrs. Collier’s fifth grade class. The class won in a school-wide penny wars competition, topping the school with a donation more than $150. Combined, the Intermediate Center raised more than $2,000 for the Carthage Crisis Center.

Along with penny wars, CIC students participated in Tigerville, a program that helps encourage the development of lifelong financial skills. The students were given $400 in Tiger dollars and after using $200 of that on necessities (car payments, rent, etc), they could use the remaining half on travel, games, entertainment, and even ice cream.

Students could also use that money for charitable giving, with the options to give back to organizations like Oak Point Assisted Living and Carthage Bright Futures.

The event wrapped up this week with a check presentation to the Crisis Center and the Carthage Fire kickball game. Students say the event has taught them why budgeting is important, but even more, why giving back is just as valuable.

“You can always give, all the time, no matter what,” explained student Peter Kubicek.

Another student, Lainnie Bounous, donated $100 in pennies, contributing to the class’ total.

“It makes me feel good knowing that all the money that was raised it going to a good cause for the people that need it,” said Bounous.

The students won the game 7-6 against the Carthage Fire Department.