WATCH: Baxter Springs holds ‘teacher parade‘ for elementary students

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Students at Baxter Springs will switch to an online learning platform on Monday, but that didn’t stop teachers from showing students their support this week.

Thursday afternoon, teachers from Lincoln Elementary decorated their cars, dressed up in costumes, and loaded up their tractor trailers to cruise the city streets for a teacher parade. More than thirty cars were in the parade to show students how much they missed their students.

Bus drivers, teachers‘ aids and even the principal loaded up their vehicles to support the students of Baxter Springs, knowing that Monday would be the start of a new normal.

“We just thought it was a good way to show the kids we miss them and see them again,” principal Kenneth Boeckman explained. “They’ve started to really miss coming to school and several have told the teachers they wish they could come back again.”

The parade was led by first responders from Baxter Springs PD and Fire Department.