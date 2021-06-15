Wastewater testing is going to be happening in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, MO – The city of Carl Junction is moving forward with wastewater testing.

Tonight the city council approved smoke testing of the sewer system.

The project was started two years ago and they will now finish testing the other half of the city.

The majority of testing will take place north of Center Creek and near Oscie Ora Acres.

“It gives us an idea of where there are some defects in the sewer system where we can find broken mains or trees that have infiltrated mains if there’s any abnormalities with manholes and things like that.” Says Steve Lawver, City Administrator.

The test will cost about $78,000.

City council also approved evaluating the city’s water system.

An engineering consultant will look at water usage and analyze the well system and make a recommendation for any improvement.