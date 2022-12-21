WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia attacked in February. The world leader plans talks with President Joe Biden and an address to both chambers of Congress in a joint meeting.

NOW: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at the White House. He is greeted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/Z8JUrVs2Eg — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) December 21, 2022

Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over. “Without Americans — just ordinary people — without their understanding of what’s going on in Ukraine, we will not win,” said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy and Biden are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by his Congressional address at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both events will be livestreamed in this article.

The U.S. announced its latest major aid package to the war-torn country — $1.8 billion in military aid that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets. The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin warned that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the war ignited by Russia’s invasion, and Russia’s defense minister on Wednesday called for expanding Moscow’s military by at least 500,000 people.

The Associated Press and NewsNation writer Taylor Delandro contributed to this report.