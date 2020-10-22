Trump’s Supreme Court nominee moves toward Senate vote despite boycott by Dems

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

The 12-10 committee vote was down party lines, since the Democrats boycotted the vote in protest of what they argue is a rush job by the Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, called the process illigitimate.

“This nomination should not go forwad,” Schumer said.

“Our Republican colleagues have broken every rule, every practice, every norm of the Senate,” Whitehouse added.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said Barrett joining the Supreme Court is dangerous for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“Going to have potentially really harmful consequences for Americans,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said he’s opposed to Barrett’s nomination because she refused to recuse herself from issues involving Trump and the upcoming presidential election.

“Make no mistake, President Trump was listening and he sees this as a green light to do whatever he wants,” Leahy said.

Democrats believe that, instead of focusing on Barrett’s confirmation, the Senate should’ve been getting Americans more COVID-19 relief.

Republicans argue the Democrats’ boycott was just a political stunt.

“The boycott today frankly is a stunt to appease the left-wing activist base,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said.

Cruz and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, both believe the Democrats are angry they can’t stop Barrett’s nomination.

“As of early next week she’s going to be Justice Barrett,” Cruz said.

“I’ve never seen anymore more capable than Judge Barrett on the law.,” Graham added.

The full Senate is expected to vote on her nomination next week.