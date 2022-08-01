WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump endorsed three incumbents in Missouri Congressional races ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Trump has thrown his support behind representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd District), Sam Graves (6th District), and Jason Smith (8th District). He has made no additional endorsements in any other Congressional primary races.

Luetkemeyer is a seven-term congressman (two terms in the now-defunct 9th District) and currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.

Graves, an 11-term congressman, serves on the House Committee on Armed Services and is the ranking member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Smith is seeking his sixth term at the Capitol after serving four terms in the Missouri House. At present, he serves on the House Committee on Budget and the Ways and Means Committee.

Meanwhile, as of Monday afternoon, the former president has yet to endorse a candidate in the Republican primary to fill Sen. Roy Blunt’s soon-to-be-vacant seat.