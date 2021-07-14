Senator Hawley & Lee demand repeal of “extreme and partisan” EEOC document on employment discrimination

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) demanded Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Chair Charlotte Burrows immediately rescind an extreme, partisan guidance document on employment discrimination.
The Senators write the EEOC’s “Protections Against Employment Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity” document promotes a radical interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bostock decision and was issued unilaterally by the Biden-appointed chair, in violation of established procedures.
“The guidance issued is legally wrong, procedurally invalid, and inconsistent with the rule of law. It should be rescinded immediately, or at a minimum, put to a vote of the Commission as a whole,” the Senators write. “It is part of a pattern of disregard for the religious liberty of millions of Americans. We worry that it is only the beginning of more to come in the Biden Administration’s march toward social justice, critical race theory, and the far-Left agenda.”
After Bostock v. Clayton County was decided, Senator Hawley took to the Senate floor to warn the decision would result in far-reaching consequences from employment law to sports to churches.