Senator Hawley & Lee demand repeal of “extreme and partisan” EEOC document on employment discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking public assistance in helping identify an unknown male who may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

John Doe 44, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.