‘People are suffering’: House caucus hopes to break Congressional gridlock with new COVID-19 relief proposal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Lawmakers in the Problem Solvers Caucus say they’re fed up with Congress’ lack of progress in passing the next COVID-19 relief package.

That’s why they’re taking matters into their own hands by introducing their own proposal.

“We need additional relief out there, people are suffering,” Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, said.

The White House and Congress have yet to reach a deal on their own, and Reed, co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, says they have to act in order to provide the aid that many Americans desperately need right now.

“We agree with the American people that we need this package,” R eed said.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, says their “March to Common Ground” framework could break the gridlock.

“The Problem Solvers felt that we would be the adults in the room here,” Brindisi said.

Rep. Joe Katko, R-New York, says their proposal invests in both sides of the crisis: public health and economic recovery.

“It’s got direct paying to state and local governments, which is badly needed,” he explained. “It’s got help for nonprofits, it’s got help for school systems, it’s got help for the SNAP program and unemployment insurance and an additional [Paycheck Protection Program].”

“What it signals to leadership is, they’ve got to get their act together on both sides of the aisle,” he continued.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, says lawmakers will remain at the Capitol until a COVID-19 relief deal is reached.

“We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement, an agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-South Carolina, says lawmakers are happy to stay as long as needed to get something done.

“We’re hoping these guidelines and this kind of framework will encourage leadership and the administration to get back in the room and hammer out a deal,” Cunningham said.