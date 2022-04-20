KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 32-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, Kansas, was also sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.

The Kansas City Star reports federal prosecutors said Rebegila went into the U.S. Capitol twice that day and entered two offices. He was not accused of any violence or property destruction while in the Capitol.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice said Mark Roger Rebegila is on the right, wearing a dark blue jacket and Trump 2020 stocking cap. (Photo provided by USDOJ)

Rebegila apologized for his actions. He is the third of eight Kansans charged after the insurrection to be sentenced.