House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Capitol Hill in effort to rescue USPS

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is interrupting the August recess to try and rescue the United States Postal Service.

“It is something that people depend on,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and other Democrats want to boost funding and outlaw any service and operation changes at the postal service that threaten the election.

“Because of their assault on the postal system, affecting the choice people have to make between their health and their vote come election if they can’t vote by mail,” Pelosi said.

But President Donald Trump says Congress should be concerned with other matters.

“Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should get back into Washington and they should approve stimulus for the people,” Trump said.

Many Republican lawmakers are also criticizing the speaker for her call to bring lawmakers back to Washington.

“The speaker wants to run the post office like she runs the House floor. Well if that was the case, nobody would ever get mail,” Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller said.

Keller says Congress should not stick its nose into USPS business.

“That is up to the postmaster general and the board of governors to do that,” Keller said.

Keller and other Republicans say they are waiting for more details about the Democrats’ bill before deciding how they’ll vote on Saturday.