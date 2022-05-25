WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Primary elections just wrapped up in Georgia. Now the candidates have their sights set on the general election, which could have major consequences for which party controls Congress.

Football legend Herschel Walker won the Republican Senate primary race in Georgia on Tuesday. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is leading the Republican effort to win back the Senate, so he’s keeping a close eye on Georgia and Walker.

“I talked to him last night. I think he ran a good race, I think he’s on the right side of the issues,” Scott said. “We have to get back into the majority so we can make sure we’re taking votes that actually deal with inflation, deal with the border, you know – deal with the things that people care about.”

Walker will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November election. Walker has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Georgia’s other Democratic senator, Jon Ossoff, believes Warnock will survive the challenge because of his record.

“He has delivered for the health, public safety and economic opportunity for people across our state,” Ossoff said.

Georgia is just one of several races across the country that have the potential to go either way. The stakes are high with both Democrats and Republicans fighting for control of Congress.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia wants to see Democrats highlight what they have done while in the majority, like COVID recovery funding and the infrastructure package.

“We’re coming out from a really dark time and we’re climbing a ladder again. And I’m proud to be part of the team that’s helping build the ladder,” Kaine said.

Things will likely get heated as Georgia inches closer to picking a winner, but both sides are expressing confidence in their candidate.