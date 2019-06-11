Democrats unimpressed with Republicans’ proposed fixes to immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan says Congress must act to fix a broken immigration system that now encourages migrants to come to the U.S. illegally in increasingly overwhelming numbers.

He testified Tuesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee, begging Congress to act now.

McAleenan says it’s been 40 days since the Trump Administration asked Congress for emergency funding, and so far — nothing.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says he has a fix: his bill, The Secure and Protect Act.

Graham says to stop the flow of migrants, we must help the countries they are fleeing. Graham says the act would require those seeking asylum to apply in their home countries instead of at the border. It would allow immigration officials to hold families with children for up to 100 days.

The bill would also immediately add 500 new immigration judges to reduce the backlog of cases.

Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin blames the president, saying: “…We have learned we cannot count on his administration to work with us on rational immigration policy.”

But Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says he has also introduced a bill, but Democrats aren’t willing to come to the table. According to Cornyn, Congress needs to stop pointing fingers and start delivering legislation that’s long overdue.