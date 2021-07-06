Biden pushes for more vaccinations after missing July 4th goal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 Delta variant makes its way through the country.

“We’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from this deadly virus,” Biden said.

Biden said the United States has made strong progress in the fight against COVID.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths are down by 90% since January. Millions of fully vaccinated Americans are getting back to living their lives as they did before,” the president said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 67% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The president encourages every eligible person to get it.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re protected. But if you’re unvaccinated, you’re not. And you’re putting yourself, more importantly, maybe from your perspective, your family and your friends at risk,” Biden said.

The president’s message comes two days after the U.S. failed to reach Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Our vaccinations are highly effective. Fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection, including against this Delta variant,” Biden said.

The president emphasized his administration’s efforts to work with local and state governments and the private sector to get more Americans vaccinated.

“To defeat the pandemic. But we need everyone to do their part,” the president said.