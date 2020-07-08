Washington County to add health unit to increase testing

by: Megan Wilson and Garrett Fergeson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new COVID-19 health unit in Washington County is available for testing and will be ramp up testing.

“These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing,” Dr. Jose Romero said.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Romero said they expect to process a lot more specimens at that site.

TitleWashington County Health Unit – Fayetteville
Address3270 Wimberly Drive
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Phone 1479-521-8181
Fax479-973-8482
AdministratorRobin Thomas
Hours8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Appointments preferred, may take walk-ins if schedule allows.)
Testing for COVID-19 open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
RegionNorthwest
Counties ServedWashington

