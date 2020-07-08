Washington County to add health unit to increase testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new COVID-19 health unit in Washington County is available for testing and will be ramp up testing.
“These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing,” Dr. Jose Romero said.
Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Romero said they expect to process a lot more specimens at that site.
|Title
|Washington County Health Unit – Fayetteville
|Address
|3270 Wimberly Drive
Fayetteville, AR 72703
|Phone 1
|479-521-8181
|Fax
|479-973-8482
|Administrator
|Robin Thomas
|Hours
|8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Appointments preferred, may take walk-ins if schedule allows.)
Testing for COVID-19 open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Region
|Northwest
|Counties Served
|Washington