Wasche Laundromat giving Carterville residents a place to do laundry

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The city of Carterville is partnering with a local laundromat to help its citizens during their water outage.

Sunday, Wasche Laundromat in Webb City is giving Carterville residents a place to wash their clothes for free.

From 8 A.M. until 4 P.M, residents can get two free credits to wash and dry their clothes.

Carterville residents need to bring in their water bill Sunday to get the offer.

The city is also giving residents free cases of bottled water at the community center from 8 A.M. until 7 P.M.

Carterville public works says the city is still getting water from Webb City and they are working throughout the weekend to fix the issue and hope to have it fixed by Tuesday.