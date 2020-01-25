Warrants Issued for Two Former Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Office Employees

Delaware County, Okla.

Two former Delaware County Sheriff’s employees have warrants issued for their arrests, after allegedly tasing inmates for no apparent reason.

Grove residents Charles Hayes, 37 and Shelly Mayberry, 45 are the suspects involved in the case. Hayes is wanted on 7 counts of assault and battery and his bond is set at 70-thousand dollars. Mayberry is wanted for 2 counts of assault and battery and her bond is set at 20-thousand dollars.

Jail officials say the incident took place in late December of last year.

Delaware County District Attorney, Kenny Wright determined the issuance of warrants based on a probable cause affidavit from the Sheriff’s Office.